Shots fired by Bakersfield Police officer during officer-involved shooting deemed within policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 26, 2018 3:25 p.m.): The Critical Incident Review Board determined all shots fired by Officer Matthew Johnson during an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30th were within Department Policy and within State and Federal Guidelines, according to Bakersfield Police.

Chief Martin agrees with the Review Board, according to BPD.

Police say Officer Joshua Deutinger did not fire his weapon and will return to duty. Officer Johnson is currently still recovering.

-----

UPDATE (8/31, 12:03 a.m.) - Bakersfield Police said the two officers were transported to a local hospital and are both listed in stable condition. BPD said the suspect is dead.

BPD said they were called for a peace disturbance at a home around 9:15 p.m. at a home on Pacheco Road, near Kenny Street in south Bakersfield. Officers said they were told before they arrived on scene that a man was armed with a gun inside the home. When police officers arrived on scene, that's when they were both shot at in the upper torso area. Bakersfield Police confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.

-----

UPDATE (8/30,10:56 p.m.) - Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed that two officers have been shot.

------

BPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting near Pacheco Road.

We will continue to update when more information becomes available.