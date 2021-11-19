Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing child who is considered at risk due to age.

According to BPD, Ra’Shad Laws was last seen in the 800th block of Belle Terrace on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 04:00 P.M. He is described as Black, 11-years old 5’ tall, 90lbs, light brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

