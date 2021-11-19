Watch
Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing child

BPD news release
Ra'Shad Laws<br/>
Ra'Shad Laws November 18, 2021
Posted at 8:13 PM, Nov 18, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing child who is considered at risk due to age.

According to BPD, Ra’Shad Laws was last seen in the 800th block of Belle Terrace on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 04:00 P.M. He is described as Black, 11-years old 5’ tall, 90lbs, light brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

