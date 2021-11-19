Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to a press release Jaheim Reece was last seen on October 30, 2021, at approximately 12:04 PM, in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue.

Reece is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. He is described as a Black male, 16 years old, 5’8” tall, 130 pounds, Brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue “GAP” pants, With a skateboard.

Anyone with information on Reece’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

