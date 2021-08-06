Bakersfield Police Department: Two dead in apparent shooting at apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of an apparent shooting at 4:54 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Grassotti Court.

Officers found two victims, one woman and one man, suffering from gunshot injuries. Both victims succumbed to their injuries and died, according to the BPD.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The Investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.