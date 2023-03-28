Bakersfield police detective arrested by CHP for DUI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An off-duty Bakersfield police officer has been arrested by the California Highway Patrol for DUI.

According to police, Detective Louis Rodriguez is currently on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted following his arrest on Saturday.

Rodriguez has been with the department for 11 years.

According to the CHP, Rodriguez was driving a city-owned vehicle when he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

CHP arrested Rodriguez for a misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.