Bakersfield Police holding DUI, driver's license checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint this weekend.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Bakersfield on April 14 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and proper licensing.

The checkpoints are placed in locations based on crash statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.

Drivers caught driving impaired can face jail time and $10,000 in fees.