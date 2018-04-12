Bakersfield Police holding DUI, driver's license checkpoint

Undisclosed location on April 14

Natalie Tarangioli
10:28 AM, Apr 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint this weekend. 

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Bakersfield on April 14 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and proper licensing. 

The checkpoints are placed in locations based on crash statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. 

Drivers caught driving impaired can face jail time and $10,000 in fees.

