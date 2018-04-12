Bakersfield Police holding DUI, driver's license checkpoint

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint this weekend.
The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Bakersfield on April 14 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and proper licensing.
The checkpoints are placed in locations based on crash statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.
Drivers caught driving impaired can face jail time and $10,000 in fees.
