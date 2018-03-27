Bakersfield Police host neighborhood watch meeting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department hosted a neighborhood watch meeting for community members in east Bakersfield Monday afternoon.

The purpose of the meeting was not only to inform residents of how to stay safe in their neighborhoods, but also how to best react in certain situations and even how to file a police report online.

Residents in the area requested the meeting after a noticeable rise in crime in property crimes in the area as well as homeless related issues.

"We want to make our neighborhood the best it can be and we've seen some concerns that we've asked the Bakersfield Police Department and their liaison people to come and talk to us," said Sharon Sullivan, an east Bakersfield resident.

Monday's meeting however, was a bit different than what neighborhood watch groups have typically had in the past.

"It started as a neighborhood watch, but then it got bigger," said Bakersfield Police Department officer Aaron Watkin.

The meeting primarily surrounded around giving the community the tools and information they need to report crimes, it also allowed officers to establish a closer relationship with those they have sworn to protect.

"This is how we build a stronger relationship," said Officer Watkin.