Bakersfield Police investigate alleged attack on the Bluffs near Panorama Drive

Veronica Acosta
4:18 PM, Feb 15, 2018
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they are investigating an alleged attack that happened on the Bluffs. A woman sent a letter to 23ABC claiming two men harrassed and tried to "jump" her.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they are investigating an alleged attack that took place on the Bluffs near Panorama Drive. 

A woman sent a letter to 23ABC claiming two men harassed her and tried to jump her while she was walking near River Boulevard.

Bakersfield Police didn't provide many details, but did confirm there have not been any other recent attacks reported in the area. 

 

