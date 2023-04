BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a deadly overnight house fire in Central Bakersfield.

Officers responded to assist the Bakersfield Fire Department at a vacant residence on the 2800 block of California Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Beagley with the Bakersfield Police Department a body was found after firefighters cleared the residence.

The identity of the person has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.