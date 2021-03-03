Bakersfield Police investigating after man dies in single vehicle collision

The Bakersfield Police Department are investigating after a traffic collision in Southwest Bakersfield left one man dead.

Officers responded to the area of Old River Road and White Lane at 2:09 this morning. When they arrived they found a vehicle that had struck several trees in the center divider.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person in the car at the time and was declared dead at the scene. According to Officers speed is being investigated as a factor in the collision.

Officers are still investigating and ask anyone with any information to give the department a call at 327-7111.