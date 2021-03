BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — At least one person is injured following a shooting in East Bakersfield Sunday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, an officer heard gunshots near the 700 block of California Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers located one victim with moderate injuries.

A second victim was found shortly after, but details are not available on their condition yet.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.