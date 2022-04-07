Bakersfield police involved in standoff after suspect fires pellet gun at officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Early Thursday morning Bakersfield police were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect who fired at officers with a pellet gun.
BPD says they were called to assist city fire with a man who was setting fires on Tollhouse Drive just south of the 58 and east of Union Ave around 1 a.m.
When officers arrived, the suspect fired a pellet gun at police striking one officer in the head and causing minor injuries.
Police say the suspect then grabbed a sword and knife and barricaded himself inside a nearby home trying to set additional fires.
Police negotiators and family members are now trying to get him to surrender peacefully.
Officials say there is a heavy police and fire presence and are asking people to avoid the area.