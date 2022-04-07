Bakersfield police involved in standoff after suspect fires pellet gun at officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Early Thursday morning Bakersfield police were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect who fired at officers with a pellet gun.

BPD says they were called to assist city fire with a man who was setting fires on Tollhouse Drive just south of the 58 and east of Union Ave around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect fired a pellet gun at police striking one officer in the head and causing minor injuries.

Police say the suspect then grabbed a sword and knife and barricaded himself inside a nearby home trying to set additional fires.

Sgt. Robert Pair with BPD explains standoff situation in Bakersfield

Police negotiators and family members are now trying to get him to surrender peacefully.

Officials say there is a heavy police and fire presence and are asking people to avoid the area.