Bakersfield Police looking for missing at-risk man

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 37°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man who went missing on Friday and has not been heard from since.
92-year-old Robert Jones left his home in the early morning of Friday, February 23 to go to the store and failed to return, according to BPD.
Jones is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a light-colored denim shirt and blue jeans.
Jones has no known medical conditions and was driving a red Jeep Wrangler with a gray top, license plate number 6PWV679.
If you have information, you're asked to contact police at 661-327-7111.
It's been almost seventeen years since hundreds of people lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in 2013 a mobile exhibit was…
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man who went missing on Friday and has not been heard from since.
Doors for the Bakersfield Condors' Blackout Cancer and $5 Frenzy Youth Jersey night open at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Family members have confirmed the body found in the near the Kern River Friday evening was Shayla Wingle, the 39-year-old woman missing since…