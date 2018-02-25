Bakersfield Police looking for missing at-risk man

Brandon Johansen
6:23 PM, Feb 24, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man who went missing on Friday and has not been heard from since.

92-year-old Robert Jones left his home in the early morning of Friday, February 23 to go to the store and failed to return, according to BPD.

Jones is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a light-colored denim shirt and blue jeans.

Jones has no known medical conditions and was driving a red Jeep Wrangler with a gray top, license plate number 6PWV679.

If you have information, you're asked to contact police at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News