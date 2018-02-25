Bakersfield Police looking for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man who went missing on Friday and has not been heard from since.

92-year-old Robert Jones left his home in the early morning of Friday, February 23 to go to the store and failed to return, according to BPD.

Jones is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a light-colored denim shirt and blue jeans.

Jones has no known medical conditions and was driving a red Jeep Wrangler with a gray top, license plate number 6PWV679.

If you have information, you're asked to contact police at 661-327-7111.