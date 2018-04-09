Bakersfield Police looking for missing woman last seen on Stockdale Highway

Johana Restrepo
4:55 PM, Apr 9, 2018
Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing woman who last seen on April 2.

Kamaldeep Kaur Brar, 35, was last seen on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive East.

She is described as 5'6", 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

