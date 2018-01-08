Bakersfield Police looking for residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that took place on Mesa Grande Street.

The suspect described as a black male between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, removed several items from the home which included a handgun.

The burglary took place on Nov. 19, 2017 between 10:55 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The suspect has black hair, was wearing a gray shirt and black and white pants.