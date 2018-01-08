Bakersfield Police looking for residential burglary suspect

Johana Restrepo
3:19 PM, Jan 8, 2018
The Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that took place on Mesa Grande Street.

The suspect described as a black male between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, removed several items from the home which included a handgun.

The burglary took place on Nov. 19, 2017 between 10:55 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The suspect has black hair, was wearing a gray shirt and black and white pants.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News