Bakersfield Police looking for woman missing since December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in southwest Bakersfield.
Jessica Holley was last seen on December 23 in the 5400 block of Vista Del Mar Avenue, near Villa Monterey Drive.
She's described as white, 5'10", 135 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes and flowers tattooed on her lower back.
Holley, 32, was last seen driving a dark gray 2001 Chevrolet Camaro.
Anyone with information about Holley's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Amy Davis at (661) 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
