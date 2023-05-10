Bakersfield Police make an arrest in string of Rite Aid robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced the arrest of Gary Crenshaw, 20, of Bakersfield. Police believe Crenshaw is responsible for more than 20 instances of retail theft offenses, many from Rite Aid stores around Bakersfield.

According to BPD, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, a detective with the organized retail theft unit was watching the Rite Aid store at 8000 White Lane. Police say the detective had been posted there specifically to watch for Crenshaw, who had been stealing alcohol from Rite Aid stores in that area.

The BPD press release says the detective saw Crenshaw at around 8:45 am running out of the Rite Aid after stealing from it. The detective tried to stop him, but the press release says Crenshaw physically hit the detective and got away in a car. The detective is reported to have sustained minor injuries.

BPD had dispatched more officers to the scene and tried to pull Crenshaw over, but he didn't, and soon BPD says they decided to stop chasing him because he was driving recklessly enough to be an unreasonable risk to bystanders.

Five days later, on Tuesday, May 9, BPD says officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of A Street where Crenshaw was taken into custody.

Following the arrest, police say they conducted a search of the residence Crenshaw was in and found stolen property and 3 loaded firearms. According to the BPD press release, Crenshaw was booked into the Kern County Jail on charges including grand theft, parole violations, resisting an officer with violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bakersfield Police Department encourages anyone with any additional information in this matter to contact them at 327-7111.