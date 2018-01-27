Bakersfield Police on scene of shooting near Union Avenue and 9th Street

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in the 900 block of Union Avenue near 9th Street.
It's unclear at this time when the incident happened.
READ MORE: Man shot and killed in East Bakersfield Friday morning.
Early Friday morning, a man was shot and killed about a block away at Union Avenue & 10th Street. Family has identified him as Albert Laushaul.
23ABC has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
Bakersfield Police are on scene of a crash in southwest Bakersfield at White Lane and S. H Street.
Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in the 900 block of Union Avenue near 9th Street.
With tax season in full swing the community gathered to celebrate earned income tax awareness day on Friday, Jan. 26th.
The annual Spray Safe event took place Friday, Jan. 26th in Bakersfield.