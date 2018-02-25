BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two people suspected of robbing an east Bakersfield market on Saturday evening.

BPD says they got the call at about 6:37 p.m. for an armed robbery at Pulido's Market at 431 Brown Street. Police say two men entered the store, and one had a semi-automatic firearm. The suspects demanded cash and then fled the scene.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. The suspects are described as Hispanic men short in stature wearing dark clothing. The investigation is ongoing, call BPD at 661-327-7111 if you have information.