Bakersfield police searching for men breaking into vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are looking for two men suspected of breaking into several vehicles in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the two men were seen breaking into vehicles in the 1600 block of 18th Street on February 24. The suspects broke into several vehicles and stole various items.

The first suspect was described as a white man between 50 and 60 years of age. He stands approximately 5' 8" tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, a grey beanie with green writing, and black shoes.

The second suspect is also a white man between 20 and 30 years of age. He stands about 5' 8" tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He is described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, a black baseball-style hat, and possessing a bright green nap sack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at (661) 912-4681 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.