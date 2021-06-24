Bakersfield Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Aniyah Yancy was last seen in the 12300 block of Marla Avenue on Wednesday at 7:25 p.m. She is considered at risk due to both her age and developmental challenges according to BPD.
- She's described as a black12-year-old female.
- She's 5'1" and weighs 110 lbs.
- She has black hair and brown eyes
- She was last seen wearing a gray sweater black jeans and purple sandals.
Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111