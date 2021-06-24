Watch
Bakersfield Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 12:46 AM, Jun 24, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aniyah Yancy was last seen in the 12300 block of Marla Avenue on Wednesday at 7:25 p.m. She is considered at risk due to both her age and developmental challenges according to BPD.

  • She's described as a black12-year-old female.
  • She's 5'1" and weighs 110 lbs.
  • She has black hair and brown eyes
  • She was last seen wearing a gray sweater black jeans and purple sandals.

Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111

