Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield Police searching for suspect vehicle that hit woman, 3-year-old in Downtown Bakersfield

items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department
Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 17:36:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are searching for a vehicle that struck a woman and child in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday morning.

According to the BPD, police arrived at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 10th Street at around 10 a.m. and found a woman and a 3-year-old boy in the road suffering moderate injuries.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man that fled in a gray or blue 2000's model Honda 4-door.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 326-3967.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads