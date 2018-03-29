Bakersfield Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect caught on camera

Veronica Acosta
4:48 PM, Mar 29, 2018
1 hour ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a burglary suspect who they say was caught on video surveillance burglarizing a business.

Police say the man was caught on two different occasions, March 18th, and March 28th, burglarizing the business which is located in the 500 block of California Ave. 

The suspect is described as:

  • Hispanic male adult
  • Thin build
  • Black curly hair
  • Heavy mustache
  • 30-40 years old
  • 5'7" tall
  • Wearing a gray hoodie and jeans

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111. 

