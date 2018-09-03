Bakersfield police Shot spotter leads to arrest

7:07 AM, Sep 3, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police arrested 22-year-old Carlos Santiago after officers received a shot spotter notification.

The incident happened on September 2 in the 400 block of Alpine Street just after 11:30 p.m. 

Officers say they saw Santiago driving at a high rate of speed. When they stopped him, they discovered a stolen .40-caliber Glock. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News