Bakersfield police Shot spotter leads to arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police arrested 22-year-old Carlos Santiago after officers received a shot spotter notification.
The incident happened on September 2 in the 400 block of Alpine Street just after 11:30 p.m.
Officers say they saw Santiago driving at a high rate of speed. When they stopped him, they discovered a stolen .40-caliber Glock.
