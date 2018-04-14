Bakersfield Police strive for positive impact on students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Saturday the West Chester Kiwanis service club of Bakersfield teamed up with Mckinley Elementary school to help promote a positive relationship between law enforcement and students.

Approximately 80 students participated in tug-of-war, sack races, balloon tosses and bean bag tossing games with Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) officers.

BPD also shared a bike safety presentation with students and words of encouragement for the future, while students ate breakfast.

The event was not open to the public and was solely focused on one on one bonding with Mckinley students and BPD.

BPD officers said they hope to engage positively with more students in the community at different schools in the future.