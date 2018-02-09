Bakersfield Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Feb. 9th within city limits between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The DUI checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location.

Drivers who are caught impaired can expect impacts including jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Officers working the checkpoint will be looking for signs of alcohol, drug impairment, as well as proper licensing.

Checkpoint locations are chosen with the officer's safety in mind as well as the public's.