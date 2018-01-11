Bakersfield Police working to open streets following two-vehicle crash in downtown Bakersfield

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 45°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Officers are working to clean-up a two vehicle crash that took place around 8:45 p.m.
The street was shutdown from Chester Avenue and 23rd to M and 23rd streets.
Minor injuries were reported.
Bakersfield Police Officers are working to clean-up a two vehicle crash that took place around 8:45 p.m.
A Bakersfield family is still seeking closure Wednesday after their son Justin Harris's ashes were stolen from The Bakersfield Funeral Home…
A Facebook page in Ridgecrest is trying to focus on the positive, and people in town seem to be buying in.
Bakersfield is getting $82 million dollars as part of a water settlement. The city sued Dow Chemical Company for releasing a pollutant at…