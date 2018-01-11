Bakersfield Police working to open streets following two-vehicle crash in downtown Bakersfield

9:20 PM, Jan 10, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Officers are working to clean-up a two vehicle crash that took place around 8:45 p.m.

The street was shutdown from Chester Avenue and 23rd to M and 23rd streets.

Minor injuries were reported.

