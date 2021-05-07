Bakersfield residents bury time capsule to remember those lost due to COVID

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Thursday morning dozens gathered at Greenlawn Cemetery to remember the community members we've lost due to the pandemic.

Mayor Karen Goh, and other representatives from the city buried a time capsule at Greenlawn.

Guests and attendees were allowed to write notes about their loss and place them in the capsule.

Bayne Froney/23ABC News Kern County celebrates Veterans Day

Today let's start the process of taking it back. Yes, we feel the loss, we feel the pain of loved ones departed, but let's take it back. Take back what COVID stole from us and replace it with hope and healing, said Mayor Goh.

Mayor Goh also called the ceremony a day of healing.