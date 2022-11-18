Bakersfield residents, representatives join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From 5:00 am to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 23ABC is hosting the Bakersfield Baby Shower. Local organizations supporting new families, including the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center have joined us at the station to collect donations of new and gently used clothing, toys, and supplies for infants and toddlers in Kern County.

Becoming a parent is stressful enough, but for some families, there’s some real fear about how they’re going to get all the things a baby needs. The Bakersfield Baby Shower is a way for the community to come together and make sure all our kids get the best we have to give.

“Just an opportunity to pay it forward and give it to people who need it,” said Bakersfield resident Nick Mendes about his motivation for donating. “Having kids is not easy. I’m a relatively new parent, and knowing that firsthand it’s just an opportunity to help someone else out.”

The baby shower has also attracted the attention of some of Bakersfield’s top leaders. 34th District California Assemblymember Vince Fong visited the station and talked about how many young families are struggling amid the current economic climate to give their children enough, even of the bare necessities.

“There’s a tremendous need for diapers right now,” said Fong as he encouraged the community to come out and donate. “If you’re able, go out, grab as many diapers as you can, come down here to the station and drop them off, because the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County are doing a tremendous job supporting families in or community.”

The Bakersfield Baby Shower is happening Thursday, November 17th at the 23ABC studio located at 321 21st Street in Bakersfield.