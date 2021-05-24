Bakersfield says brewery promotion was a huge success

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield says the Brewery Trail was a huge success. The program began on May 11th and invited residents to visit five local breweries and earn points to win prizes.

The first 50 people to visit all five breweries were awarded a special growler. The city says it only took 72 hours for all 50 to be given out.

The Brewery Trial is still ongoing though if you visit three breweries you could win a t-shirt.

You can learn more about the event on the city's website.