Bakersfield Speedway hiring for 2018 season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for a job, Bakersfield Speedway is hiring and holding open interviews next month.
Bakersfield Speedway off N. Chester Avenue is looking to fill multiple positions for the 2018 season, according to a post on their website on Friday.
The speedway will be holding open interviews on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Speedway staff ask those interested in the job bring a resume and a current driver's license or ID card. Current staff will be available to discuss the upcoming season.
