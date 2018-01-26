Bakersfield Speedway hiring for 2018 season

Open interviews on February 17

Natalie Tarangioli
12:41 PM, Jan 26, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for a job, Bakersfield Speedway is hiring and holding open interviews next month.

Bakersfield Speedway off N. Chester Avenue is looking to fill multiple positions for the 2018 season, according to a post on their website on Friday. 

The speedway will be holding open interviews on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Speedway staff ask those interested in the job bring a resume and a current driver's license or ID card. Current staff will be available to discuss the upcoming season. 

