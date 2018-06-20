Bakersfield Track Club responds to death of Bakersfield attorney Benjamin Greene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Track Club released a statement about the death of Benjamin Greene.

On Tuesday evening, during the second 5k race of Bakersfield Track Club’s “Summer Series,” runner Benjamin Greene collapsed at the last aid station in Hart Park. He was immediately administered CPR by an off-duty firefighter before EMS could arrive. An ambulance took him to Kern Medical where he later died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Greene’s family at this sad and difficult time,” said BTC Board President, Rey Rodriguez.

FULL STORY:

The track club’s “Summer Series” has been held for more than 30 years. The six races are held every other Tuesday from June through August. Normally, only three aid stations are set up during the summer races. Because of the heat, five aid stations were set up for yesterday’s race to provide the 180 runners with extra water, ice and Gatorade. Misting stations were also set up at the beginning and end of the course to assist the runners.

Prior to the race, runners were also encouraged to bring extra water on Bakersfield Track Club’s Facebook page.