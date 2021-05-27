Bakersfield vet has license revoked following complaints of negligence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield veterinarian has had his license revoked following complaints of negligence in the care of four animals. Mukand Sandhu, who owns and works at 4 Paws Pet Hospital in Southwest Bakersfield, had his license revoked effective May 27th.

In a story 23ABC did last year, Yolanda Rodriguez argued that Sandhu was the reason her dog Adonis had to be euthanized. According to Rodriguez, Sandhu administered two injections in her dog's leg that later caused him to experience seizures and ultimately have to be put down days later.

Covering Kern County Woman claims vet on probation is responsible for death of pet

23ABC News obtained records from the California Veterinarian Medical Board that showed Sandhu has been under fire before for similar allegations surrounding another dog and was placed on probation in March of 2017.

Sandhu had been working as a licensed vet for over 30 years and opened 4 Paws in Bakersfield, California in 1994.

Though Rodriguez was not part of the most recent complaints, four other owners claimed negligence in the care of their pets going back as far as 2017. Those filing the complaints were able to establish 25 violations, "with many causes involving several separate violations" according to the findings.

Documents released stated: "[Sandhu] repeatedly failed to take the time necessary to personally familiarize himself with the conditions of the four animal patients at issue and prepare adequate documentation of their conditions and his treatment of those conditions. His medical records consistently lacked information regarding his diagnoses, treatment plans, and administration of medication. His radiographs were unreadable."

The board also determined that Sandhu's "repeated acts of negligence and violations" had the potential to cause harm to the animals and did not express remorse for his actions. In addition, Sandhu was found to have repeatedly violated laws and regulations despite his license being on probation.

In addition to losing his license, Sandhu was ordered to pay $52,832 in costs.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT: