Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra bringing music back to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra is bringing music back to Kern County starting this evening after about a year and a half of no performances.

If you take a look at the program for tonight’s performance, you’ll see that the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra is picking up right where they left off.

California’s shutdown due to COVID-19 happened right before their March 2020 performance. Like most of the music industry, they’ve had nothing on the calendar, until tonight’s concert.

60 musicians are performing tonight, including three soloists, a cellist, a violinist, and a trombone player. Violin soloist Brian Shih telling me that playing the solo he was meant to play at that march 2020 show feels nostalgic.

It’s an experience they’re sharing with an audience in person. They’re playing pieces from Ludwig Van Beethoven, Camille Saint-Saens, and Nikolai Rimsky- Korsaav Mendelson.

