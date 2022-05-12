Bakersfield's average gas prices rise again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's average gas prices rose over the previous week, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price in Bakersfield is $5.84, which is five cents higher than last week. That price is two cents higher than last month and an increase of $1.72 over last year.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, is $5.05 at On The Go Food Store, 2501 River Boulevard.

“The Phillips 66 Wilmington refinery has been undergoing planned maintenance for nearly a month, keeping upward pressure on local prices, according to Oil Price Information Service,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe, in a statement. “Another phenomenon that has occurred during this latest price run up is that premium gasoline has become even more expensive compared to regular grade gasoline. The Auto Club’s Automotive Research Center has found that if your vehicle’s manual just recommends premium fuel and does not require it, the vehicle will operate safely and efficiently with the much less expensive regular gas.”

California saw the average gas price rise to $5.85 which is nine cents higher than last week.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach area is seeing gas prices of $5.90 per gallon, which is up six cents from last week. Prices on the Central Coast are $5.86 per gallon.