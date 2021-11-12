Watch
Bakersfield’s Del Tacos are adding new Takis items to their menu

Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:20:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is getting a new flavor for its fast-food options.

Del Taco is partnering with Takis to create the brand’s signature taste into new menu items.

One of the options is a Takis double Del cheeseburger where they add the chips as an ingredient to the dish. The other option that uses this tactic as well is the Takis grilled chicken burrito.

A little more experimental options are the Takis roller, where they add the chips rolled up in a tortilla with beef, ranch, and freshly grated cheddar cheese, and the loaded Takis, which is exactly what it sounds like – chips topped with beef, savory secret sauce, grated cheddar cheese, cilantro, onions, and sour cream.

You can find these items at five Del Tacos around town, on Mount Vernon Ave., Rosedale Highway, Ming Ave., Eye St., and Stockdale Highway.

