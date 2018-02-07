Bank of America on Lake Isabella Boulevard closing this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bank of America customers in the Kern River Valley will not be able to access the institution in person soon.

Officials have confirmed that they will be closing down their Lake Isabella location on Lake Isabella Boulevard this summer. They told 23ABC that the financial needs and behaviors of their clients have changed, and so they were forced to adapt.

Customers can still access their ATM on the North side of the lake and a new ATM will be built near where the center is closing.

People can also access their mobile banking app whenever they want. The bank will be closing on June 5.