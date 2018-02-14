Barks and Books, reading to therapy dogs at Southwest Branch Library

Fair
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
A dog in San Francisco, California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Those who want to brush up on their reading skills can do so by reading to to therapy dogs on Wednesday, Feb 14th at 4 p.m.
The Barks and Books event will take place at Southwest Branch Library located at 8301 Ming Ave.
For more information, you can call 661-664-7716.
Those who want to brush up on their reading skills can do so by reading to to therapy dogs on Wednesday, Feb 14th at 4 p.m.
The history behind Valentine's Day is not what you would think.
A young man passed away on Monday after he was speeding and crashed on northbound Trona Road just south of Searles Station Road.
The Kern Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is recruiting for their upcoming training academy.