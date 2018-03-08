BC Chamber Singers holding last benefit concert for Australia tour

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is holding a benefit concert on Saturday to raise money for their upcoming summer tour in Australia.

Monty Byrom and the Byrom Brothers alongside Lydia Rangers and the BC Chamber Singers will be performing. It's the last benefit for the Chamber Singers to raise money for the trip.

Tickets are $35 each for the 5 p.m. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert range from $50 to $100. For more information on buying tickets, go here.

The concerts are at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame from 5 to 7 p.m.