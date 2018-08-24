BC student detained by ICE allowed to post bond at $10,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In May 2018 a Bakersfield College student was detained by federal immigration agents with ICE. He has been allowed by a judge to post bond at $10,000.

Bello was detained at the Mesa Verde Detention Facility in and was facing a charge of entering the country without inspection.

His attorney maintains that ICE arrested the wrong person.

ICE gave a statement to 23ABC in May saying:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on May 22, 2018, apprehended Jose and Oscar Bello-Reyes during a targeted enforcement operation in Bakersfield, Calif. ICE confirmed both brothers are members of a local street gang. In addition to being in the county illegally, both brothers have criminal convictions for violent offenses harming others. ICE previously encountered both men, and they were granted voluntarily departure to Mexico. At some point after returning to Mexico, they illegally re-entered the U.S. Both individuals are in ICE custody at the Mesa Verde Detention Facility, and their immigration proceedings are ongoing."

Congressman Valadao's office told 23ABC they have put in a formal information request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are monitoring the situation closely.