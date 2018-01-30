BCSD accepting 2018 Hall of Fame nominations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District currently accepting nominations for inductees into the BCSD Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

All BCSD Hall of Fame recipients are permanently honored through the BCSD Hall of Fame display, located in the Board Room Lobby at the Education Center.

Past BCSD Hall of Fame Inductees includes Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Congressman District 32, Harvey Hall Former Bakersfield Mayor, Mike Maggard, Kern County Supervisor  Irma Carson, Former Bakersfield City Councilmember, Dolores Huerta Dolores Huerta Foundation.

The deadline to make a nomination is March 2.

The BCSD Board of Education will review the entries and select the recipients. Inductees will be announced at the BCSD Board of Education meeting on March 22.

Recipients will be honored during the Hall of Fame Gala on June 8 at the Bakersfield Country Club.

Community members can submit a nomination on the BCSD website.