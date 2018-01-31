BCSD announces partnerships with The Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District announced it has partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department that will provide two full-time Resource Officers to serve the District’s schools.

BCSD says the partnership will try to help in addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy and to support a positive school climate and safety for target areas within the District and City.

BPD will introduce the two School Resource Officers during a press conference on February 1 at Emerson Middle School around 10:00 a.m.