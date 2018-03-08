BCSD Choir Standards Festival held at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The second BCSD Junior High-Middle School Choir Standards Festival is being held on Thursday at Bakersfield College.

The festival looks to measure students' progress in meeting performance standards in their choir classes.

It's happening from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center Indoor Theater.

The festival is open to the public with bands and orchestras performing each half hour throughout the festival.