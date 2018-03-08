BCSD Choir Standards Festival held at Bakersfield College

9:05 AM, Mar 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The second BCSD Junior High-Middle School Choir Standards Festival is being held on Thursday at Bakersfield College.

The festival looks to measure students' progress in meeting performance standards in their choir classes.

It's happening from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center Indoor Theater.

The festival is open to the public with bands and orchestras performing each half hour throughout the festival.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News