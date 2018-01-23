Harris Elementary School lockdown lifted

12:19 PM, Jan 23, 2018
55 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Harris Elementary School has lifted their lockdown.

BCSD says Caroline Elementary School is on lockdown due to police activity.

Stay with 23ABC as more information becomes available. 

