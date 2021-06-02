Beer me! Anheuser-Busch to give free beer to Americans 21+ once 70% of adults are vaccinated

It's 5 o'clock somewhere and Anheuser-Busch is looking to give you a free beer.

The company announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the White House for its "Let's Grab a Beer" campaign.

According to the company, once 70 percent of adults in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated, Americans 21 and older will get a free beer.

We’re teaming up with the @WhiteHouse in the fight against #COVID. And we’re doing it the best way we know how: bringing everyone together over a 🍺. Our biggest giveaway ever will be unlocked when we reach the vaccination goal by 7/4/21. #LetsGrabABeer https://t.co/lA8L3K2oZR pic.twitter.com/67epocqTqY — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) June 2, 2021

In a press release the company said, "Adults 21+ will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard, at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on A-B.

As of Wednesday, 50% of Americans were vaccinated.