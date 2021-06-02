Watch
Beer me! Anheuser-Busch to give free beer to Americans 21+ once 70% of adults are vaccinated

Posted at 6:03 AM, Jun 02, 2021
It's 5 o'clock somewhere and Anheuser-Busch is looking to give you a free beer.

The company announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the White House for its "Let's Grab a Beer" campaign.

According to the company, once 70 percent of adults in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated, Americans 21 and older will get a free beer.

In a press release the company said, "Adults 21+ will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard, at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on A-B.

As of Wednesday, 50% of Americans were vaccinated.

