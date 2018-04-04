Big rig crash on SB I-5 causes slowing near Castaic

6:34 AM, Apr 4, 2018
Traffic on Southbound Interstate 5 is slowing on Wednesday morning after a big rig crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the big rig crashed into a concrete barrier just after 5:30 a.m.

The CHP's website shows that all lanes of SB I-5 will be shut down except the bypass lane. 

It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash. 

