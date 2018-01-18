Big rig fire causes closure of SB I-5 lanes in Lebec

UPDATE (8:11 a.m.): According to the CHP's Fort Tejon office, a big rig driver was heading south on the I-5 in the No. 4 lane when he tried to make a lane change.

The CHP says the big driver noticed a car in the lane then tried to get back into the No. 4 lane. The driver then went too far into the lane and ran into the bridge railing, causing his trailer to overturn, leading the cab to catch fire.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

There currently three lanes blocked.

======

A big rig fire on the Grapevine has caused the closure of all lanes on Southbound I-5 in Lebec.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig rolled over just after 7 a.m. just north of Frazier Mountain Park Road. The big rig reportedly caught fire.

According to a SigAlert, traffic is backed up to Lebec Road.