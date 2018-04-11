Big rig rolls over on southbound Hwy. 99 near Hwy. 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officials say they believe a big rig driver was cut off, leading the truck to rollover Wednesday morning.

According to the CHP, the driver may have been cut off before hitting a curb and rolling over just off the southbound side of Highway 99 near Highway 65 around 4 a.m.

Environmental health crews are headed to the scene to help clean up fuel that spilled.

Traffic is not being impacted.

The CHP says the driver and passenger in the truck were not hurt.