Bikers come out to support Kern County veterans with poker run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We all know Kern County loves to give back to its veterans, and part of that includes bringing resources to those who need them most. That's why after taking a break during COVID, the Armed Forces Support Foundation brought back the Bikers for Heroes poker run.

"One of the things that we are really concerned about during a time when we are sort of secluded in our homes is the veterans and how they are dealing with being alone and being isolated and to invite them here," explained Jenny Frank, president of the Armed Forced Support Foundation. "And a lot of these bikers are veterans themselves. It feels really good to know that they are reconnecting with the community, and we are able to do things like these for them."

The event brought together vendors and organizations like the Wounded Heroes Fund and the Sikh Riders to explain their veterans programs and highlight all the resources that are available to our local vets.