Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bikers come out to support Kern County veterans with poker run

We all know Kern County loves to give back to its veterans, and part of that includes bringing resources to those who need them most. That's why after taking a break during COVID, the Armed Forces Support Foundation brought back the Bikers for Heroes poker run.
Armed Forces Support Foundation Bikers for Heroes Poker Run
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:07:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We all know Kern County loves to give back to its veterans, and part of that includes bringing resources to those who need them most. That's why after taking a break during COVID, the Armed Forces Support Foundation brought back the Bikers for Heroes poker run.

"One of the things that we are really concerned about during a time when we are sort of secluded in our homes is the veterans and how they are dealing with being alone and being isolated and to invite them here," explained Jenny Frank, president of the Armed Forced Support Foundation. "And a lot of these bikers are veterans themselves. It feels really good to know that they are reconnecting with the community, and we are able to do things like these for them."

The event brought together vendors and organizations like the Wounded Heroes Fund and the Sikh Riders to explain their veterans programs and highlight all the resources that are available to our local vets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!