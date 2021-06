BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You have a chance to honor Kern County's only Pearl Harbor survivor during a special birthday parade.

Honor Flight Kern County is organizing a parade for Bob Berman who turns 101 on Friday.

Berman served our country from 1941 to 1945 in the United States Navy, surviving nine invasions.

If you want to participate in the parade head over to the corner of Calloway and Stockdale starting at 5:25 pm. The parade will take place shortly after.